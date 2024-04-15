Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Increases By 9.2%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

