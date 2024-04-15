Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Grows By 9.2%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.