Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.23. 14,125,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,412. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.