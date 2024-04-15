VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $21.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.90. 18,353,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.26.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

