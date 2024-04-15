Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,405. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

