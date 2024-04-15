NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.