Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

MS traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,545,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

