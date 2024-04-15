Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,248. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

