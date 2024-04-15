Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 408,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 450,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,646 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.