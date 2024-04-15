Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 408,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 450,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,646 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
