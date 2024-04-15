Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $244.08. 1,299,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,702. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

