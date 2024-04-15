McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.23. 3,594,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

