Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.31. 7,271,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,151. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

