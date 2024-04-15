Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is VELA Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $75.65. 2,106,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,091. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

