Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.16 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.31 million and $9.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.19 or 0.99985518 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010978 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10683849 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,035,104.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

