Hedera Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $84.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,221 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,221.23522 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08194836 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $91,262,984.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

