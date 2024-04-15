inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $316,774.61

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $140.11 million and $316,774.61 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

