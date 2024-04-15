VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.24. The stock had a trading volume of 187,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.