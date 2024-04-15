VELA Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 1.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,113. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $95.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.