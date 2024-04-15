VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.72. 2,316,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,371. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

