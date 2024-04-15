Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 340,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,558. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

