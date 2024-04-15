VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after buying an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 435,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,336. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

