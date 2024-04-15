VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 196,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

