VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 6,613 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the period.

FOXF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 799,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

