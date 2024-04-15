VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,965 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 1,620,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,885. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,413,315 shares of company stock valued at $962,796,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.