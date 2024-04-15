Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $45,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,449,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
