iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.54

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 804952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

