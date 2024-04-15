ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.84

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 65708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

