Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.72

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 84053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
