iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.71

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 315425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,307,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

