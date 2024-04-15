Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Decreases By 21.8%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 505,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at RPM International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

