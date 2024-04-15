Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 1,712,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

