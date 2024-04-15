Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 631,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. 166,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,688. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

