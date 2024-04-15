Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declines By 20.6%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 129,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,555. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

