Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. 23,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

