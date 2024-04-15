Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 54,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the average daily volume of 25,701 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,679,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

