Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.6 %

SCS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. 698,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,983. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

