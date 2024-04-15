Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on LWAY shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,159 shares of company stock worth $2,219,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LWAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. 101,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,442. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

