Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 6,095 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $58.65. 1,359,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.