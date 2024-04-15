Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,969. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $556.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

