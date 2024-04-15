Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,057. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

