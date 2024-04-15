Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.1 %

NOC stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.29. 1,974,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.36 and a 200-day moving average of $464.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 55.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

