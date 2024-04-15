Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

