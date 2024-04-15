Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.28

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 815306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.38 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 800.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 258,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

