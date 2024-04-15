Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Qomolangma Acquisition Price Performance

Qomolangma Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938. Qomolangma Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qomolangma Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qomolangma Acquisition

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

