Short Interest in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Expands By 29.8%

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 344,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PEGY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pineapple Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pineapple Energy by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.