Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $140.22. 1,506,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

