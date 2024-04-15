ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $954.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,311. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $958.39 and its 200-day moving average is $784.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

