Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.20

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 138177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

