CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Down 6%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.38. 105,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 661,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last 90 days.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.