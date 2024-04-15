PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 3.5%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.51. Approximately 165,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 483,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Amundi bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

